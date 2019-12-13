Taft, Mathis and Odem dominated the recently announced 29-3A All-District Volleyball team.
For the Lady Greyhounds Kelly Graves was named the Co-Setter of the Year; Aubrie Banda was tabbed the Co-Libero of the Year, and Odem’s Nicole Ortiz was tabbed Co-Defensive Specialist of the Year.
Earning first team selections were Taft’s Kailey O’Neal and Jaselle Tamez, Odem’s Julisa Alcala and Hailey Salinas, and Mathis’ Jeda Hargett.
Second team honors went to Mathis’ Samantha Encinia, Taft’s Kaley Vasquez and Aliyah Garcia, and Odem’s Callee Brewer and Harley Pena.
Making the Honorable Mention team for Taft were Trinity Guajardo, Aaliyah Sandoval and Alina Carrera. Honor Mention honors for Odem went to Kara Amador and Arabella Garza, while Clarissa Salinas made the Honorable Mention team for Mathis.
Making the All-District Academic team were:
Taft – Jaselle Tamez, Kailey O’Neal, Kaley Vasquez, Kelly Graves, Aubrie Banda, Trinity Guajardo, Aliyah Garcia, Aaliyah Sandoval, Janelle Lopez, Braelyn Butler, Alina Carrera and Clarisa Martinez.
Mathis – Clarissa Salinas, Victoria Rivera-Washington and Samantha Encinia.
Odem – Nicole Ortiz, Julisa Alcala, Katherine Rodriguez, Hailey Salinas, Arabella Garza, Allison Ortiz, Callee Brewer, Harley Pena, Kayla Amador, Kara Amador and Madison Vela.