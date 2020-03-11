Atkinson inks with Southwestern University

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland senior Kaitlyn Atkinson signed to play basketball at Southwestern University, Georgetown Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Kaitlyn, daughter of Danny Atkinson, has played on the varsity since her sophomore year and was named District 30-5A’s Newcomer of the Year. As a junior she was named to the 30-5A 1st team and was All Tournament at the West Oso Tournament. In her senior campaign she was named to All-Tournament teams at the Navarro and Gregory-Portland Tournaments. District honors have yet to be named.