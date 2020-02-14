Atkinson reached milestone for Ladycats

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats were on the losing side of a 47-25 decision to Alice Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym, but there was a little celebration after the game. G-P’s Kaitlyn Atkinson hit a pair of free throws late in the game and it earned her a career 1,000th point.
She needed 18 points going into the game and got exactly 18 points to lead the Ladycats. Kiera West added three points while Alexa Vest and Hailey Reyna each scored two points.
Atkinson, who missed several games earlier in the season because of an injury, got right back on the court running.
“I had a goal set for myself to play at the next level and reach 1,000 points in my varsity career. Going into this season, breaking my nose, and missing out on eight games I was worried I might not get there.
“But I continued to push myself harder and was able to accomplish this. I push myself to give 110% when I step on the court and do whatever I need to do for the team. Because of that I was able to reach this goal. I am excited for my future in basketball and playing at Southwestern University next year.
“I want to thank my family, Coaches and my teammates for always pushing me to do my best and supporting me in reaching this goal. It takes teamwork in basketball and without them I would not be where I am today,” Atkinson said.