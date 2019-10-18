Barker, Wiggins help G-P dump Somerset

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland quarterback Jeremy Barker completed 11 passes for 99 yards Friday night but three of them were touchdown passes to Jude Wiggins leading the Wildcats to a 31-21 district win over Somerset at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
Alex Trujillo gave the Wildcats their first scoring opportunity when he recovered a Somerset fumble five plays into the game. G-P used 13 plays to reach the five, but the drive stalled, and the Wildcats settled for a 23-yard field goal by Nathan Bowden, making it 3-0.
After both teams exchanged punts, G-P took over on their 36. Three plays later Joe Sauceda raced 54 yards for a touchdown. Bowden’s point after made it 10-0 Wildcats.
Somerset got on the board early in the second, connecting on a 32-yard field goal that cut the G-P lead to 10-3. The Wildcats responded on their ensuing drive. Consecutive runs by Kaleem Gholsby moved the ball to the 44 before Barker connected with Brian Harris at the Bulldogs 46 for a first down. Two plays later Gholsby picked up 35 yards to the Bulldog five, but G-P needed a fourth down pass from Barker to Wiggins to get on the board. Bowden’s kick made it 17-3.
The Bulldogs closed the first half with a 44-yard field goal that sent the game into the half with the Wildcats up 17-6.
The Wildcats began the second half with one of their better drives of the season. G-P capitalized on a pass interference call against the Bulldogs to get a first down at the 44. Two straight carries by Marcus Arroyo gave the Wildcats another first down, this time at the Somerset 44. Gholsby followed with two carries of his own, giving them a fresh set of downs. Six plays later Barker found Wiggins again, this time for 17 yards and another G-P touchdown, capping a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. Bowden made it 24-6 with his point after.
With 4:46 left in the game Somerset scored their first touchdown of the night, scoring on a seven-yard run to make it 24-13 Wildcats.
On the ensuing drive Barker and Wiggins connected for their third touchdown pass of the night, this one from 18 yards out to extend the Wildcat margin to 31-13 with 2:30 left in the game.
Somerset scored with 1:18 remaining to make the final score 31-21.
Joe Sauceda finished with 114 yards rushing, all in the first quarter while Kaleem Gholsby added 89 yards on the ground. Wiggins finished the night with six receptions for 85 yards and the three touchdowns.
Wiggins and Kingsley Havens each had 12 tackles, Hunter Floerke added nine and Marcus Arroyo finished with eight for the Wildcats.