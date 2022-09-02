Sinton’s 2022 football season got off to a rocky start Aug. 26.
The Pirates watched a 17-10 third-quarter lead slip away in a 20-17 loss to Beeville at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Sinton went in front 7-0 early in the first quarter on a Braeden Brown touchdown pass to Jacoby James, but Beeville quickly responded, evening the game late in the opening stanza.
Landen Longoria gave Sinton the lead going into the locker room, kicking a field goal in the second quarter to make it 10-7 Pirates.
Beeville answered back with a field goal of its own in the third quarter.
James caught his second touchdown of the night with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter to push the Pirates on top again, 17-10.
Sinton then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but couldn’t capitalize.
On the first play after the recovery, Brown was picked off by Beeville’s Davyn Perez, who returned the interception for a Trojan touchdown.
Early in the fourth, Beeville pinned Sinton deep in its own territory, then forced a punt by the Pirates that allowed the hosts to flip field position in their favor.
The Trojans parlayed that advantage into a 36-yard game-winning field goal by Edward Brako.
Sinton returns to the friendly confines of Pirate stadium to host nearby rival Rockport Fulton Sept. 2. The Pirates then host Calhoun on Sept. 9.