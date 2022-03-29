For five innings the Odem Owls played toe-to-toe against Orange Grove on March 15, at Owl Field, but the Bulldogs scored 10 times in the sixth and final frame to hand the Owls their first district loss 19-8.
The Owls jumped out to an early lead in the first when Marcus Martinez reached on an error and moved to third when Elijah Pizana doubled. Both Martinez and Pizana scored when Daniel Lopez doubled to make it 2-0 Owls.
The Bulldogs then pushed across five runs before putting the game away with the big sixth inning.
Eric Swisher had two hits with an RBI and Gio Beltran added a pair of hits during the loss. Kyle Castaneda had a triple with an RBI, Josh Chavira was 1 for 4 with an RBI, Pizana scored twice and had a double, Payton Simmons picked up an RBI and Martinez scored three times.
The Owls (8-6-2, 1-1) traveled to the Falfurrias tournament over the weekend. Things started well for the Owls who opened play March 10, with a 4-1 win over Hebbronville. Daniel Lopez tossed a one-hitter and struck out two for the win. Lopez helped his cause with a hit and an RBI, Castaneda was one for four with a run and an RBI, Martinez had a double and a triple and drove in two runs while Marco Gonzales and Chavira each had one hit.
Game 2 saw the Owls suffer a 5-4 setback to Kingsville. Castaneda surrendered one earned run and struck out four during his stay on the mound. Castaneda and Martinez both had two hits with an RBI, Lopez added one hit and Simmons was 1-3 with two RBIs.
Friday saw the Owls tumble to Hidalgo 7-2 with Lopez suffering the loss on the mound. Castaneda stayed hot, picking up two more hits and scored twice with Martinez and Pizana each picking up an RBI. Gonzales, J. Chavira and Simmons each had one hit for the Owls.
The Owls closed the tournament with a 15-2 loss to San Diego. Odem surrendered 11 runs in the first inning and could not rebound. J. Chavira suffered the loss and had one hit at the plate. Tyler Brewer and Lopez each had one hit during the game.