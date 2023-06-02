Boerne forces Game 3 with 8-5 win over Pirates

The Boerne Greyhounds held off the Sinton Pirates 8-5 in a bizarre and tumultuous Game 2 of their best-of-three Class 4A regional final series on Friday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.
The two teams were to meet in Game 3, approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
The nine-inning contest saw two Sinton players, Jacquae Stewart and Blake Mitchell, two Pirates assistant coaches, Andres Alaniz and Isaac Martinez, and one Boerne player ejected. Security had to escort the umpires off the field and stand by the opposing coaches for the coin flip to determine the home team for Game 3.
After Sinton (36-3) forced extra innings with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Greyhounds (35-6) scored three times in the top of the ninth to get the victory.
Sinton pitcher Braeden Brown was called for four balks and hit four Greyhound batters.
Boerne capitalized on three Brown balks in the first inning to score two runs. Cam Johnson and Riley Pechacek had RBI singles in the second inning to extend the Greyhounds' lead to 4-0.
Sinton scored in the bottom of the second inning as Brown led off with a ground- rule double and scored on Kash Wood's single.
After the Greyhounds added a run in the third, the game took a turn in the bottom of the inning when Stewart hit a liner to Boerne shortstop Johnson. Johnson appeared to have caught the ball before it hit the ground. He then doubled up Sinton's Blake Mitchell, who was at third base.
However, the umpires did not make a call on the play. After meeting in the infield, the crew chief signaled Stewart out and Mitchell out at third base. Stewart questioned the call and was ejected from the game.
In the sixth inning, Mitchell, who was announced the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year earlier in the day, drew a walk and stole second and third base. He scored on a Marco Gonzales fielder's choice groundout to pull the Pirates within 5-2.
The Pirates batted around in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings. Kash Wood had an RBI ground-rule double to make it 5-3. With two outs and the bases loaded, a wild pitch from Xander Cloudy scored Nick Flores to cut the Greyhounds' lead to 5-3.
Cloudy then intentionally walked Mitchell. As he was walking to first base, Mitchell was ejected for reportedly tossing his bat.
Aidan Moody followed with a chopper to Johnson, who threw errantly to first base, allowing Rob Thomas and Kaden McCoy to score and tie the game at 5-5.
Due to their ejections, Stewart and Mitchell were suspended from playing in Game 3.