In their annual match-up against the Carroll Tigers on Friday, Sept. 17 – otherwise known as the annual Battle of the Bridge – the Gregory-Portland Wildcats trampled their rivals by 50 points, winning 62-12.
The Tigers kicked off the first quarter, and G-P caught the ball at 35-yard line, and immediately following a first down on Carroll’s 5-yard line, the Wildcats’ Brodie Mitchell rushed in the team’s first touchdown of the game and Jackson Sutton scored the PAT with 11 minutes to go in the first quarter.
With seven minutes left in the first, Carroll scored its first touchdown of the game with a 5-yard completed pass. But Redden answered back, launching a 45-yard completed touchdown pass to David Karl, followed by a successful two-point conversion rushed in by Karl.
Carroll was only able to hold the Wildcats at bay for so long before they roared back when Dalvin Batts successfully rushed in a 9-yard touchdown. With less than a minute left in the first, Sutton scored the extra point. The score was 22-0.
With 11 minutes left in the second, Redden rushed in a 2-yard touchdown for the Wildcats, followed by another successful PAT by Sutton.
Two minutes later, G-P’s Nick Hartley caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Redden, and Sutton once again made good on the extra point.
As the clock ticked on towards the end of the first half, G-P scored once again with only two minutes left, when Redden rushed in a 17-yard touchdown and Sutton scored the PAT.
Immediately, after G-P intercepted a Carroll pass, a 49-yard completed touchdown pass was delivered, and Sutton again scored the extra point.
When halftime arrived, G-P was up by 44 points, 50-6.
G-P scored a touchdown right as the third quarter got rolling, then Carroll was able to hold the Cats for the rest of the quarter.
Just moments into the fourth, though, Austin Moreno scored the final touchdown, a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
G-P now sits 2-2 overall, and 2-0 in district, and will next face off against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in a home district game on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
