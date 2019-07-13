Briseno named Taft defensive coordinator

TAFT – Taft Athletic Director JR Castellano has named David Briseno as the Greyhounds’ new football defensive coordinator.
Briseno, who attended Texas A&M-Kingsville, brings 20 years of experience that includes being an athletic coordinator from the 3A to 6A level. Briseno also has served as head coach in soccer, track, cross country, tennis, golf and basketball.
Briseno comes from Mathis HS where he served as an assistant football coach and passing game coordinator. He served as offensive coordinator and varsity assistant boys basketball coach at Santa Gertrudis Academy and before that he was athletic coordinator at Ricardo HS along with being varsity coach for football, track and boys basketball.
He brings with him his wife, Vicky, and two sons, Mateo Briseno (sophomore) and David Jr. (8th grade).