Gregory-Portland has a pair of brothers leaping into the record books.
On Aug. 5 and 6 Colton and Ryder Harrison competed at the Mac Vault National Meet in Navasota, TX. The two-day world-class event boasted three runways and more than 275 vaulters. Both boys were invited to compete by putting up the top marks in their respective age divisions at a qualifying meet.
Ryder won the 14U division while Colton took third in the 16U division and is currently ranked 7th in the nation and 1st in the state for pole vault in the class of 2024 and was TAAF 18U state runner up with a personal record of 15 feet 6 inches.
Ryder ends the season with the highest jump in the nation for his age group and 2nd highest in the nation for the class of 2026 and TAAF State champion with a PR of 13 feet 6 inches.
Colton is a junior and Ryder is a freshman at Gregory-Portland High School.