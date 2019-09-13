Buc air attack dooms Sinton

SINTON – The Sinton Pirates saw firsthand how good the Miller passing game is Friday night, dropping a 51-9 decision at Pirate Stadium.
The Pirates opened the night with what they would need to do to stay close to Miller, drive take time off the clock and score. And that they did on their first possession of the night.
Melvin Howard started it all with a 33-yard kickoff return that gave Sinton the ball at the 43. Two plays in Rylan Galvan picked up 14 yards to the Buc 43 and after Miller was hit with a face mask penalty, Sinton had a first down at Bucs 27. On third down the Pirates almost lost the drive after a fumble, but Landon Southern was on the spot to pounce on the loose ball for Sinton. After a penalty by Miller, the Pirates Rylan Galvan capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Trey Rittiman added the point after and the Pirates were up 7-0 with 8:46 left in the first quarter.
Miller answered with a nice return on the ensuing kickoff and used eight plays, scoring on a one-yard run to tie the game 7-7.
Sinton used a third down, 46-yard pass by Rene Galvan to Jackson Allen to give the Pirates a first down at the Miller 26 but the drive stalled. Miller responded with a 36-yard touchdown pass to extend their margin to 14-7.
Howard again pulled out the magic, returning the ensuing kickoff 48 yards to the Bucs 27, but again the Pirates threat stalled on downs at the Miller four.
The Pirate defense stopped the Bucs’ next drive, picking up a safety after Jacoby Lewis sacked the quarterback in the end zone to make it 14-9 early in the second quarter. Unfortunately, it would be the final points of the night for Sinton.
Rylan Galvan finished with 73 yards rushing and Chris Arriaga added 27 yards on the ground. Rene Galvan finished with one completed pass on the night, that a 46-yard pass to Jackson Allen.
Robert Hughes had a huge night on defense, finishing with 16 tackles, two for losses and one sack. Daelyn Davis had eight tackles, Jackson Allen added six and Jacoby Lewis added two tackles for loss and one sack.