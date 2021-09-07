The Gregory-Portland Wildcats started the new season with a 41-19 loss to local rival Calallen. New Gregory-Portland head coach Brent Davis, who took the helm this year, looked to install a new spread offense for the Wildcats. G-P used a mixed attack with running back Dalvin Batts carrying the ball on the ground and quarterback Brandon Redden running as well as passing the ball.
The Gregory-Portland defense stood its ground well early on by only giving up one score in the first quarter. G-P used the pass to set up its first touchdown of the game with Redden finding Ross Dubose for 19 yards that set up three straight runs from Batts that culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run. The G-P Wildcats scored once more in the first half with Redden connecting with David Karl for a 35-yard touchdown grab. The Wildcats scored their final touchdown of the contest up with Redden finding Dubose for 24 yards as he scampered into the end zone to make the score 34-19.
Calallen came out on offense with a strong running game that it used to set the tempo early.
Calallen set a new program record for yardage gained with 614 yards of total offense.
The Wildcat defense was strong, allowing 246 total yards for the game with one interception and a strong showing against the run.
Turnovers were a key aspect of the game with a Calallen fumble on the opening kickoff that looked to have been initially recovered by G-P, but was wrangled away by Calallen. The Wildcats, in two plays, marched down the field to open the scoring. G-P used a Calallen fumble to score its second touchdown of the game. Both quarterbacks threw interceptions before the first half ended.
There were many bright spots in the game for Gregory-Portland with the offense moving the ball well with a mixed offensive look. The Wildcats hit a groove with their running game, which set up the deep pass that would be used to score two touchdowns. The Wildcats tallied 246 yards on 54 plays with an even mixture of yards coming on the ground as well as through the air.
Redden started the season off strong, throwing for 147 yards for G-P, completing five passes to Karl, including a touchdown. Batts also had a good night with 20 carries totaling 81 yards.
In Week 2, the Wildcats will take a road trip to Los Fresnos. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
Jimmy Willden contributed to this report.