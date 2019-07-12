Claypool takes flight as Lady Owls head coach

ODEM – Odem Athletic Coordinator Armando Huerta has named Chelsea Claypool as the new head volleyball coach for the Lady Owls.
Claypool, a graduate of the University of Texas-San Antonio, takes on her first head coaching job, but brings plenty of experience.
Since 2017, Claypool has been a varsity volleyball assistant at Flour Bluff High School and served as an assistant softball coach. She also brings valuable experience from club volleyball. Since 2016, Claypool has led the Corpus Christi Storm Volleyball Club, and she was head coach of the 14’s, assistant for the 17’s and coached the 16’s National team.