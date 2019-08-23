SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The first scrimmages of the year are in the books for our five area schools and all the coaches agree, things went well, but their teams have areas where they need improvement.
Mathis hosted Skidmore-Tynan and London in a tri-scrimmage. The scrimmage went well for the Pirates, according to Head Coach Trae Stevens.
Mathis scored on the third play of the scrimmage when Jacob Martinez connected with Isaac Gutierrez for a 68-yard touchdown. “Returning varsity lettermen played well. The game was still moving a little fast for some of our new to varsity players,” Stevens said.
Odem scrimmaged at Aransas Pass and Head Coach Armando Huerta also agreed, his Owls played well.
“It was a typical first scrimmage. There were some good things and some other things that need to be cleaned up, but our running backs and linebackers played well. Lucas Lopez and Marcus Martinez looked good in the backfield and on defense Martinez and Orlando Gonzalez looked good at inside linebacker. Overall the effort was great, and it was a step in the right direction,” Huerta said.
Taft traveled to Pettus for the Greyhounds’ scrimmage. “Overall the team did okay. We have a lot of work to do if we want to be competitive on Friday nights. The defense was led by defensive tackles Jaime Gonzales, Marcus Cerda and defensive end JoJo Dominguez,” Head Coach JR Castellano said.
“We have to clean up some alignment, assignment and tackling issues but the effort was there. Offensively quarterback Sean Suarez and wide receiver Troy Luera did a good job at their positions. We need to block better and clean up the penalties,” Castellano added.
Gregory-Portland hosted San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Saturday morning.
Head Coach Rick Rhoades was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I thought our offense played well most of the time and we had some big plays. We have got to work on consistency on that side of the ball.
“I was really pleased with our defense. I thought we played hard and did a great job of running to the ball. I think that if we continue to improve, we have got a chance of being a really good football team,” Rhoades said.
Sinton traveled to Kingsville Friday night. Head Coach Michael Troutman new his team’s goal is to get better than what his team was before.
“The Pirates showed improvement in the scrimmage versus Kingsville compared to the intersquad scrimmage last Saturday.
“The boys were flying around and played with enthusiasm and gave great effort every play. You can’t coach effort and I’m proud of what they displayed out there at the scrimmage. We have lots to fix and will continue getting better day by day. It’s a process,” Troutman added.
The teams have their second scrimmages this weekend. On Thursday the Sinton Pirates host Corpus Christi Carroll, Mathis plays at West Oso, Taft travels to Ingleside and Odem hosts Refugio. Gregory-Portland will scrimmage King Friday at Buc Stadium.