SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The 2019 high school football season kicks off the season Friday night with high hopes for our five area schools.
Gregory-Portland
The Wildcats will host Carroll in their annual Battle of the Bridge contest. G-P, who has won the last two meetings, looks to improve on their 2018 season when they finished 6-4, 3-4 in district and look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Top 5 players to watch:
• Jude Wiggins
• Rylan Cotton
• Joe Sauceda
• Cameron Louden
• Michael Poling
Others – Christian St. Romain and Jeremy Barker
Sinton
The Pirates missed the playoffs last year, but new coach Michael Troutman may have the tools to get Sinton back to their usual place, a playoff game in November. The Pirates open their season at home when they play host to La Vernia.
Top 5 players to watch:
• Jackson Allen
• Rylan Galvan
• Jacoby Lewis
• Elijah Brown
• Exander Gamez
Others – Rene Galvan, Daelyn Davis and Robert Hughes
Mathis
Mathis also missed out on the playoffs last year, finishing 3-7, but all three wins came in district play. Mathis opens the year on the road at Industrial. New coach Trae Stevens begins his first season at head coach and with 16 returning lettermen he may get the Pirates back into the playoffs.
Top 5 players to watch:
• Isaac Gutierrez
• Ethan Munoz
• James Ramirez
• Seth Gibson
• Jacob Martinez
Others – JT Coronado and Darian Rodriguez
Taft
The Greyhounds will have a new head coach in JR Castellano, who has changed the mind-set in Greyhound land. Taft finished 3-7 last year and are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2015. The Greyhounds open the season at home against John Paul II.
Taft returns 14 lettermen, but Castellano feels he may have his share of players that will play on both sides of the ball.
Top 5 players to watch:
• Jaime Gonzales
• Izaiah Moreno
• Oscar Ozuna
• Marcus Cerda
• Devin Gonzales
Others – Troy Luera, Joseph Dominguez
Odem
The Owls head coach Armando Huerta feels his team has the tools to repeat their 2018 campaign that finished 11-1 and were district champions. Odem opens the season at West Oso. The Owls will be strong on the line again, but Huerta says his team will lack depth and are limited at the offensive skill positions.
Top 5 players to watch:
• Orlando Gonzales
• Julian Gomez
• Mathew Hernandez
• Lucas Lopez
• Dylan Andrade
Others – Bailey Hernandez and Phillip Dominguez