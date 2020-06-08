PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycat soccer team did not get a chance to display their play on the field for the 2020 soccer playoffs but did dominate the 29-5A all-district team.
“Although I understand the rationale of having our season suspended, I can’t help but feel gutted for the girls who put in so much effort on the field and in the classroom. The focus they display all year is unparalleled in this area. They set big goals for themselves and work, tirelessly, to achieve them. I, especially, feel a sense of sadness that I won’t see my two seniors, Makayla Tyler and Hannah Holifield, suit up for the Ladycats again. The privilege of being able to know these two wonderful people is beyond description. I will miss them so much,” head doach Casey Wyatt said.
Three Ladycats were honored with all-state honors: Rayven Folse and Karlee Friebele were named to the second team, and Osiris Duarte made the honorable mention team.
Sophia Jimenez was named the newcomer of the year; Sydney Kuzma was tabbed as the co-goalkeeper of the year, and Osiris Duarte was named the utility player of the year.
“I’m really proud of our girls who received superlatives this year. We had a freshman, Sophia Jimenez, garner co-newcomer of the year, and Sydney Kuzma took home co-goalkeeper of the year. Their contributions to this team during the season were absolutely immense. We also had our captain, Osiris Duarte, take home the utility player of the tear award- a fitting recognition for a player who has played three different positions during her three-year varsity tenure,” Wyatt added.
Picking up first team honors for the Ladycats were Rayven Folse (midfielder), Karlee Friebele (defender), Ethany Castillo (forward), Laura Jasso (midfielder) and Jenna Burkham (midfielder).
Landing second team honors were Bella Barter (defender), Makayla Tyler (midfielder), Alexis Vaiz (midfielder), Khilyssa White (defender) and Olivia Calderon (midfielder).
Making the honorable mention team were Hannah Holifield, Bethany Kocik, Madelyn Kocik and Makayla Nolen.
Named to the academic all-district team were Alora Shafer, Jimenez, Kuzma, Duarte, Folse, Friebele, Castillo, Jasso, Burkham, Barter, Tyler, Vaiz, Calderon, Holifield, B. Kocik, M. Kocik and Nolen.