Dykehouse wins 500 freestyle for Watercats

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Gregory-Portland Watercats competed at Tuloso Midway Aquatics Center in the Nadar de los Muertas meet last Saturday.
Eliana Dykehouse led the way, winning the 500 freestyle and was 6th in the 200 individual medley. Mariana Lopez-Cadenas finished 8th in the 100 butterfly, Mia Aleman took 8th in the 500 freestyle, Wade French was 9th in the 500 freestyle, Sebastian Lindley was 10th in the 100 freestyle and Brittney Sanderlin finished 10th in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 freestyle relay of Brittney Sanderlin, Holly Dewberry, Mia Aleman and Eliana Dykehouse placed 5th, the 200 medley relay team of Brittney Sanderlin, Laura Schmidt, Eliana Dykehouse and Mia Aleman took 6th, the 200 free team of Laura Schmidt, Abby Krisl, Jameson Hundl and Mariana Lopez-Cadenas finished 9th. The 200 free relay team of Luka Nelson, Colton Bennett, Wade French and Sebastian Lindley finished 10th.
Best technical performance went to Captain Brittney Sanderlin for her perfect transitions in the 200 IM and G-P’s best race of the meet was by Eliana Dykehouse for her aggressive finish in the 500 freestyle.
“We are in a difficult training cycle right now and the team still swam well. I am very proud of the 200 IM and 500 swimmers. Those are tough events to excel at when you are training hard,” Coach Nan Jackson said.