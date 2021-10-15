The Mathis Pirates are now 1-5 overall and 0-2 in District 15-3A Division I after falling on the road against the Edna Cowboys on Friday, Oct. 1, with Edna trampling Mathis, 51-0.
Mathis couldn’t find its rhythm early on in the game, with Edna scoring a field goal followed by a touchdown and extra point, leaving Mathis behind 10-0 by the end of the first.
After another Edna touchdown and PAT early in the second, the Pirates managed to intercept an Edna pass on their own 23-yard line, but a fumble moments later was picked up once again by the Cowboys.
By the time halftime arrived, Enda had left the Pirates in the dust, 20-0.
Edna racked up 31 second-half points on its way to the district victory.
“(We) never really got going into any groove,” said Mathis head coach Trae Stevens. “(We) couldn’t string two positive plays together (and) made too many turnovers.
“Hats off to Edna. They are a really good football team and they executed all night. We’ve played two of the toughest teams in our district and, in this next four-game stretch, we will have to scrap and battle to earn our way into a playoff berth.”
