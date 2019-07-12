Escobar tackles Greyhound offensive coordinator duties

TAFT – Joaquin Escobar has been named the Taft Greyhounds offensive coordinator by Athletic Director JR Castellano.
Escobar, a graduate of Hardin-Simmons and Tarleton State, comes from San Antonio Jay High School where he served as co-offensive doordinator and passing game coordinator. He spent time at Beeville HS as associate head coach and offensive coordinator.
From 2014-16, Escobar was the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Edinburg HS after a four-year stint at Midland Lee HS where he was the associate head football coach and passing game coordinator. Escobar spent one season at La Marque as running game coordinator, two seasons at Odessa Permian as an assistant coach and four years at Comanche HS as special teams coordinator. Escobar also has coached track, basketball and tennis.
Escobar brings with him his wife, Clarissa, and stepson Michael, who is currently an Army Ranger serving his second tour in Afghanistan.