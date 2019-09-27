ODEM – While the Odem offense was scoring at will in the first half, it was the Owl defense that dominated the Owls 26-0 win over Santa Gertrudis Academy Friday night at Owl Stadium.
The Odem defense kept the Lions off balance all night, led by Noah Ramirez who finished with 13 tackles, one interception and recovered a fumble while Orlando Gonzalez tacked on 12 tackles.
Both teams exchanged punts before the Odem offense got rolling. Odem did not have to travel far on their second possession after a short Lion punt. Two runs each by Lucas Lopez and Marcus Ramirez landed Odem at the Lion 10. On fourth and goal Orlando Gonzalez went the final yard for the score to put the Owls up 6-0.
The Lions fumbled the ball away on their possession and the Owls capitalized. Consecutive runs of 24 and 8 yards by Lopez gave Odem a first down at the five before Hunter Dawson closed the drive with a five-yard scoring run. The conversion failed but the Owls were up 12-0.
The Odem defense forced another Lion punt, setting up the offense at their 39. After a par of Odem penalties, Dawson found Dylan Andrade with a 41-yard pass to the SGA 25 as the first quarter came to an end. Three plays later Dawson went the final five yards for the score. Gabriel Bueno added the point after to make it 19-0 Owls.
After a Lion punt the Owls fumbled the ball away on the ball but got the ball back when Noah Ramirez picked off an errant Lion pass. Kyle Castaneda used a 19-yard run to the 47, moving the chains. A pair of Lopez runs gave Odem a fresh set of downs at the Lions 30. A penalty by Odem moved the ball back to the 40 before Dawson again found Andrade, this time for 16 yards to the 24. Martinez followed with a 23-yard gallop to the one before Gonzalez went the final yard for the score, extending the Odem margin to 26-0 at the half. It would turn out to be the final Odem score of the night, but the defense continued their dominance in the second half as the offense struggled with turnovers.
Dawson finished with 98 yards passing, Lopez had 102 yards on the ground, Martinez added 61 and Castaneda had 31 yards rushing.
Bailey Hernandez finished with six tackles and half a sack, Elijah Pizana had four tackles, recovered a fumble and had half a sack, Diego Rodriguez had an interception with three tackles and Castaneda had a fumble recovery.