PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Wildcats landed their share of players on the 15-5A DII All-District Football team.
Juniors Hunter Floerke and Brian Harris were named Newcomers of the Year for the Wildcats. Floerke was named the Defensive Newcomer after he finished with 114 tackles, four for losses and two sacks. Harris was tabbed as the Offensive Newcomer after his 18 reception, 264 yards and three touchdown season.
Making the first team for the Wildcats were seniors Jeremy Barker as punter (27 yards average and four inside the 20), Reno Barrera as outside linebacker (60 tackles, one sack) and Jude Wiggins as cornerback after his 51 tackles on the season.
Making the second team for the Wildcats were seniors Marcus Arroyo (inside wide receiver) with 21 receptions, Joe Sauceda (RB) 693 yards rushing and seven touchdowns,, Jude Wiggins (outside receiver) 27 receptions, 10 for touchdowns, Rylan Cotten (tackle), Alex Trujillo (defensive lineman) 56 tackles, Cale Kruger (outside linebacker) 26 tackles, Mason Bridgeman (inside linebacker) 83 tackles and two sacks, Marcus Arroyo (safety) 69 tackles, one interception), Nathan Bowden (kicker) and Daniel Gonzales (defensive end) with 35 tackles.
Honorable mention honors went to Jeremy Barker (QB), Conner Durrill (IWR), Christian St. Romain (OWR), Cameron Loudon (Center), Michael Poling (G), Darius Smith (DL), Cole Esslinger (DL), Hunter Harrison (DL) and Kingsley Havens (S).
Making the Academic All-District team were Robert Trujillo, Jude Wiggins, Gage Gleinig, Cole Esslinger, Michael Poling, Devon Mauch, Nathan Bowden, Marcus Arroyo, Colton Hankins, Dustin Madsen, Matthew Valencia, Chance Eubanks, Hunter Floerke, Rylan Cotton, Dawson Dean, Jason McGarry, Cale Kruger, Phillip Connor, Cameron Louden, Jayden Nunez and Richard Fierros.