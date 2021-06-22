A former Sinton student has excelled in her continued education journey, after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from Angelo State University.
Sierra Eden, a 2017 graduate from Sinton High School, was one of 884 graduates honored during the 2021 spring commencement exercises held at the Junell Center -Stephens Arena in San Angelo on May 15.
After spending four years as an athletic trainer for the Sinton football and basketball teams, Eden went on to study Exercise Science with a specialization in Athletic Training and worked another four years in the Angelo State training room, training for multiple sports.
“The program is so great and the head athletic trainer Troy Hill is so experienced and is constantly teaching us even when he doesn’t realize it,” said Eden. “He was the best mentor I had.”
According to Eden, there was a gigantic academic learning curve with the transition from high school to college, but one she overcame with a little help from her family.
“The biggest obstacle for me was being away from family for four years,” said Eden. “Luckily my family made it really easy because they came to a lot of games I was training, like they did when I was in high school.”
Founded in 1928, Angelo State University is a four-year public school that is part of the Texas Tech University System, and has ranked as one of The Princeton’s Review’s “Best Colleges” in the nation since 2010. Angelo State has also been recognized in the top 15 of 69 institutions in the Large Public University category awarded the “Military Friendly School” designation for 2021-2022.
After earning her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, Eden is eyeing the different paths her future can take, within the field of her chosen profession.
“Right now I am studying to take my LAT, and I have applied at some physical therapy and rehab places in South Texas. I would love to learn more about rehab and different techniques.
“As for school, Angelo State has a really good Masters Program for athletic training, and it will always be home to me so I am always thinking about going back in a few years.”
