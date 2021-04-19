L
ast August saw the boys competing in individual events because there wasn’t enough players to form a team. Beginning with four players, the individuals proved themselves by winning tournaments.
Once the team came together, their individual experience proved valuable as they proved their metal. The addition of a fifth player proved hazardous to competitors in their maiden tournaments as a team when they swiftly edged out the other teams for victories at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, River Hills Golf Course (twice), Gabe Lozano course and the Northshore course (three times).
It has been 12 years since the G-P Boys Golf Team has won a District 29-5A Championship. Defeating contenders from Victoria East, Victoria West, CC Ray, CC Carroll, Flour Bluff, CC Moody, CC King and Veterans Memorial were team members Clayton “Trey” Cates (sophomore), Joshua Ferdon (junior), Hayden Hardwick (sophomore), Elijah Kucera (junior) and Ty Roberts (freshman).
Hardwick (75-81) was named 1st Medalist, Ferdon (79-81) was 2nd Medalist and Cates (83-88) was recognized at 6th Medalist.
The team will advance to the Regional level of play and will defend their District Championship in Victoria in 2022.