PAST BAY CITY – The start of the Wildcats game at Bay City was a little eerie. On Friday the 13th, with a full moon and playing the Blackcats may not have had anything to do with the outcome during Gregory-Portland’s 37-7 win, but it sure felt like it at the onset.
The game began with five punts, four by the Wildcats, before Bay City made the first move. The Blackcats drove to the G-P 27 before Isaiah Chandler intercepted an errant pass to end the Bay City threat.
It woke up the Wildcat offense. Jeremy Barker started the drive with a 12-yard run to the 39 and two plays later he found Jude Wiggins who broke several tackles and dashed 57 yards for the touchdown. Nathan Bowden added the point after to put G-P up 7-0 with 10:17 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcat defense stopped the Blackcats on downs and the offense went back to work. Two plays into the drive Marcus Arroyo picked up 10 yards and, after a Bay City penalty on the play, G-P had a first set of downs at the Bay City 38. Three straight runs by Joe Sauceda, capped by a one-yard touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 14-0 with 6:52 left in the second.
G-P got the ball back after a Blackcat punt and one play later Sauceda was off to the races, scoring on a 54-yard run. Bowden added the point after with 3:35 left in the half to extend the G-P lead to 21-0.
The Wildcat defense went right to work to start the third when Kingsley Havens recovered a fumble. G-P reached the Bay City 15, but the drive stalled, and the Wildcats had to settle for a 32-yard Bowden field goal, making it 24-0.
A bad snap on the ensuing Bay City punt allowed Reno Barrera to recover the ball at the Blackcat five. Two plays later Dustin Madsen scored from five yards out to make it 30-0 Wildcats with 5:41 remaining in the third.
Bay City later recovered a fumble at the G-P 13, but it was the Wildcat defense’s turn to shine. Bay City fumbled the ball back and 80 yards later Josh Delgado was in the end zone after scooping up the loose ball with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter.
Bay City added a late score, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Wildcats cruised to the 37-7 win.
Barker finished with 121 yards passing, Sauceda finished with 127 yards rushing while Hunter Floerke finished with 19 tackles. Mason Bridgeman had nine tackles, Alex Trujillo added eight and Chandler finished with eight tackles.
“I am very proud of the players and coaches on the great start of the season. Now it is time to get ready for the ones that really count,” Coach Rick Rhoades said.