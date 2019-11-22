G-P ‘Fab 4’ ink college letters of intent

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland seniors Colby Gonzalez, Samantha Kuzma, Camy Jones and Chloe Rodriguez, who helped bring Ladycat volleyball to the next level, signed their university letters of intent Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Wildcat Gym.
Colby Gonzalez, the daughter of Gabriel and Sharla Gonzalez, signed with Washington State. Gonzalez was a four-year letterman and named the Defensive Player of the Year her senior season. Gonzalez was co-Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and freshman seasons and was named to first team as a sophomore. Colby has also been a state qualifier in the high jump for G-P.
Samantha Kuzma, daughter of Robert and Debra Kuzma, signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State. Kuzma, also a four-year letterman, was recently named the 29-5A Most Valuable Player. As a junior she was named Setter of the Year and was named to the first team as a sophomore and freshman years.
Camryn (Camy) Jones, daughter of Troy and Nikki Jones, signed with West Texas A&M University. Jones was a three-year letterman for the Ladycats and was named the 29-3A Blocker of the Year. Jones was named to the first team All-District squad as a junior.
Chloe Rodriguez, daughter of Cory and Cydra Rodriguez, signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Rodriguez was named the 29-5A Hitter of the Year. She was named Blocker of the Year as a junior and shared the same honor as a sophomore.
The “Fab 4” earned many more honors through their careers that helped put G-P on the state’s volleyball map.