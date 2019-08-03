G-P football tickets go on sale

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland ISD has released information for ticket sales for the upcoming Wildcat football season.
Season ticket holders can purchase tickets beginning Aug. 5-9 and Aug. 12-16 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
New varsity parents can purchase tickets Aug. 19-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Varsity parents and season ticket holders can upgrade their tickets on Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Ticket sales for the general public will take place Aug. 22-23 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Prices for season tickets will be $30 per book for five home games. Tickets can be purchased at the George Harris Field House located at 4601 Wildcat Drive (behind the high school).
All season ticket holders must purchase their tickets for the 2019-20 season to retain ownership. If season tickets are not purchased within the provided time frame, the tickets will then be made available to new varsity parents/general public to be purchased. There are no refunds.