In their second game of the season, the Gregory-Portland Wildcats failed to redeem themselves from their loss against Calallen.
The road trip to Boerne on Friday, Sept. 3, left the Cats with another heartbreak, this time in the form of a single-touchdown loss with the Greyhounds taking the win, 35-28.
G-P started out strong in the first quarter by delivering two touchdowns and PATs, while Boerne scored its first touchdown and PAT of the game also.
With 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, G-P’s Brandon Redden delivered a 5-yard rushing touchdown, along with a good extra point, giving the Cats a 21-7 advantage.
But with under a minute left in the first half of the game, Boerne delivered its own rushing touchdown and PAT, bringing the score at halftime to 21-14.
Seven minutes into the third quarter, Boerne completed another rushing touchdown and successful PAT, tying the game at 21.
With four minutes left in the third quarter, Boerne delivered yet another rushing touchdown, this time for 10 yards and another successful extra point.
Boerne led 28-21 after three quarters.
With nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, G-P’s Blake Butters intercepted a Boerne pass, leading to a first down on the Greyhounds’ 46-yard line. G-P then delivered a rushing touchdown and successful PAT, tying the game yet again, 28-28.
With less than six minutes left in the final quarter, the Greyhounds delivered their final touchdown and made good on the extra point.
The Wildcats fell to 0-2 with the loss. They next come up against Moody – which is coming off back-to-back wins – in their District 15-5A Division I opener on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
