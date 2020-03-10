G-P Ladycat Soccer pick up wins, Wildcats suffer losses over Bluff, Cigarroa

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Gregory-Portland soccer team split their games against Flour Bluff Friday, Feb. 21.
The Ladycats traveled to Hornet Stadium and picked up a 4-0 win. Ethany Castillo and Osiris Duarte had two goals each for the Ladycats while Sophia Jimenez, Rayven Folse and Makayla Tyler each had one assist.
The Ladycats continued to roll Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a 12-0 win over Laredo Cigarroa. Jenna Burkham picked up three goals; Ethany Castillo added two goals and two assists; Rayven Folse scored two goals; Osiris Duarte and Makayla Tyler each had one goal and an assist; picking up one goal were Lexi Vaiz, Bethany Kocik and Karlee Friebele, while Sophia Jimenez and Hannah Holifield each had one assist.
The Wildcats fell to Flour Bluff 2-0 at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium. The tone of the game was set early on when the officials missed an apparent save by goalie Jayden Nunez. Less than two minutes in Nunez grabbed a shot by the Hornets and had control of the ball, but it escaped his grasp, and Flour Bluff kicked the ball in for the controversial goal. Flour Bluff added a second half goal to secure the win.
The Wildcats fell to Cigarroa 2-1 on Tuesday night Feb. 25. G-P went up 1-0 when Colin Beyer scored his 12th goal of the season after an assist from Jordan Garza, giving the Wildcats the lead. Cigarroa tied the game 1-1 before the half and scored the winning goal with 10 minutes left.