G-P Ladycats host inaugural tournament in Wildcat Gym

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats hosted their inaugural basketball tournament over the weekend at Wildcat Gym.
It didn’t go well for the Ladycats as they dropped their four games starting Thursday with a 54-36 loss to West Oso. Kaitlyn Atkinson led the Ladycats with 11 points, Alexa Vest added eight, all in the second half, Peyton Flinn had six, Hailey Reyna scored four, Rea Aguirre three while Taylyn Scott and Farran Suggs had two points each.
Friday the Ladycats fell to Bridgeland 63-43 with Atkinson again leading the way, this time with 15 points. Reyna added 14, Flinn had five with Scott, Suggs, Vest and Andi Duncan each picking up two points and Nayelli Prado had one.
Saturday morning G-P lost to IWA 72-31. Atkinson had three from behind the arc and finished with 16 points followed by Aguirre with four, Vest, Prado and Reyna added three each and Suggs added two.
In their final Saturday, the Ladycats dropped a 52-23 decision against Odem. Atkinson scored nine, Flinn five, Suggs four, Scott three and Reyna two.
Hailey Reyna and Kaitlyn Atkinson were named to the All-Tournament team for the Ladycats.