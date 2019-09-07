G-P Ladycats sweep Ingleside

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats bounced back in fine fashion Tuesday night, sweeping past Ingleside 25-5, 25-11, 25-9 at Wildcat Gym.
The match, which lasted 35 minutes, was dominated by G-P from the onset as they jumped out to a 10-0 first game lead. The 8th-ranked Ladycats never looked back as they raised their record to 26-4 on the year.
Camy Jones finished with 14 kills and a block, Samantha Kuzma had 30 assists and six kills, Kandice Rowe turned in eight kills, three digs and an ace, Chloe Rodriguez finished with seven kills and one block, Julianne Saathoff and Lindsey Rodriguez picked up three digs each, Colby Gonzalez finished with four digs, Alexis Vasquez picked up an ace and Canyen Rodriguez had one ace and an assist.
On Friday night the Ladycats traveled to San Antonio and fell to Reagan 18-25, 13-25, 27-29. Samantha Kuzma picked up 21 assists and four kills, Camy Jones had 10 kills and two blocks, Sydney Kuzma added three kills, two digs and an assist, Chloe Rodriguez had 18 kills, Colby Gonzalez picked up 19 digs, Preslee Carter had two kills and both Lindsey Rodriguez and Canyen Rodriguez each had 10 digs.