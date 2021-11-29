Gregory-Portland’s run through the 5A volleyball playoffs came to an end Nov. 12 in the regional semifinals.
The Ladycats fell in three sets to New Braunfels Canyon at the Northside Sports Gym in San Antonio.
Gregory-Portland finished the season 40-9.
Canyon went on to beat district foe Dripping Springs in three sets to win the Region IV championship.
The Cougars knocked out the Ladycats by handing them losses of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-13 in the semifinal showdown.
The normally high-powered Ladycat offense was held to 31 kills over the three sets, which is three kills less per set than it averaged for the season.
Madison Kilgore led G-P with nine kills on the night, while Sydney Kuzma had eight kills. Morgan Suggs added seven kills. Canyen Rodriguez chipped in three kills and four other Ladycats had one kill apiece.
Suggs had the team’s only ace and Kelsey Trevino recorded the lone block.
Taylor Borden led the Ladycat defense with 14 digs. Kuzma and Lindsey Rodriguez both had 11 digs, while McKenzie Saathoff and C. Rodriguez both had nine digs.
C. Rodriguez had a team-best 24 assists.
The Ladycats got to the regional tournament thanks to a three-set victory over McAllen Memorial in the regional quarterfinals Nov. 8.
G-P won the opening set of the match 25-20, then claimed a 25-15 win in the second set. The Ladycats closed out the match with a 25-22 victory in the third set.
Kuzma and Kilgore combined for 28 kills to lead G-P to the victory.
Kuzma posted a double-double in the win, recording a match-best 15 kills to go with 10 digs.
Kilgore recorded 13 kills and had three digs.
Trevino added five kills, Caylor Nesloney added four kills, C. Rodriguez had three kills and Suggs added two kills.
Saathoff had two aces, while Borden, Suggs, C. Rodriguez and L. Rodriguez all had one ace apiece.
C. Rodriguez and Trevino both had one block.
Borden led in digs with 12. C. Rodriguez added nine, Saathoff had seven and L. Rodriguez chipped in six.
C. Rodriguez had 35 of the team’s 38 assists in the win.
