Three Gregory-Portland Middle School students earned top honors at the MacVault Elite Junior High Championships held in College Station on Saturday, May 1.
Ryder Harrison, a district champion, placed second for the seventh grade division with a 10 feet, 6 inches vault jump.
Tristen Grimes, also a champion for the district, won the seventh grade girls division with a 9-0 jump, and Bailey Mitchell placed third for the seventh grade girls division with a jump of 8-6, earning her a new personal record (PR).
“Overall I think I jumped well,” said Harrison on his performance at the championships. “I matched my PR, so it wasn’t a bad day. Right now I’m training for AAU (Amateur Athletic Union). The Junior Olympics are in Houston this year and I’m finally old enough to Pole Vault at it. I think I have a really good chance of winning the 13-U division.”
All three vaulters work with coach Greg West, a G-P graduate and former Texas A&M pole vault record holder in the West Athletic Vault Crew.
“I feel that we have some really talented kids here at G-P,” said Coach West. “When you take them to a place like MacVault to compete against the best junior high kids in the state, you really get to see how talented these kids here really are. I’m very proud of all of them.
“Along with all the other sports at G-P, the pole vault future is very bright.”
