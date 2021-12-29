Gregory-Portland named its academic all-district selections recently with several Wildcats taking the top spot.
The District 15-5A Division I Academic All-Star Team members are Tommy Velasquez, Dylan Alanz, Nicholas Molina, Davian Guevara, Anthony Harris, Christian Garrett, Dustin Madsen and Santiago Guzman.
Joshua Villela made second team offense and academic all-district, David Karl took a second team offense spot, Michael Soto took a spot on the second team defense, Jason Drummond took a spot on first team offense along with Mark Lara and Ross Dubose.
Colton Harrison also made the first team offense and academic all-district, James Durham made the first team defense along with Alex Gonzales, Gabriel Juarez and Dillon Davila.
Diondray Parker made first team defense and academic all-district, Khalid Gholsby wound up the defensive line MVP, Mich Nesbitt took the offensive line MVP and academic all-district honors, Brodie Mitchell received defensive newcomer and academic all-district honors, Jaden Dement was offensive newcomer and academic all-district and Dalvin Batts was the offensive MVP.
Honorable mention went to Chase Felt, Blake Butters, Robert Cuellar, Nick Hartley and Brandon Redden.
