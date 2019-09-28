PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats made easy work of visiting Calallen Friday afternoon, picking up a 25-13, 25-7, 25-7 sweep.
Chloe Rodriguez paced the victory, finishing with 15 kills, eight digs, three blocks followed by Samantha Kuzma with 32 assists, four digs, three aces and two kills. Kandice Rowe added 10 kills, two aces and a block, Camy Jones added eight kills, one dig and an ace, Preslee Carter picked up two kills and a pair of assists, Colby Gonzalez had seven digs and two aces, Julianne Saathoff turned in four digs and an ace, Sydney Kuzma and Ashley Bonner each had a kill, Canyen Rodriguez added two assists, Taylor Borden finished with two digs and Alexis Vasquez had one.
Tuesday night the Ladycats traveled to Victoria for a non-district contest against St. Joseph. G-P got a scare, dropping game one 26-24, but bounced back to win three straight 25-10, 25-22, 25-20 to win the match.
Samantha Kuzma had another big night finishing with 41 assists, five digs, four blocks, four kills and a pair of aces. Chloe Rodriguez and Kandice Rowe each finished with 15 kills during the match. Rodriguez added five blocks and Rowe added 16 digs, three blocks and an ace. Camy Jones picked up nine kills, nine blocks and two digs, Ashley Bonner turned in five kills, two digs and a block and Sydney Kuzma had one kill and an assist. Colby Gonzalez finished the night with 21 digs, Julianne Saathoff added eight, Lindsey Rodriguez and Alexis Vasquez had three each, Taylor Borden had one and Preslee Carter picked up an assist.