G-P rolls to victory over Victoria East

The Gregory-Portland Wildcats went to the air on Sept. 9, scoring six of their seven touchdowns via the pass.
The Wildcats and Victoria East battled back in fourth through three and half quarters before G-P scored four of the game’s final five touchdowns for the 49-28 non-district win.
G-P opened the scoring in the first quarter when Reed Dooms, who passed for 291 yards and six touchdowns, connected with Nick Hartley for a 9-yard score. Jackson Sutton added the point after to put the Wildcats up 7-0.
East answered with a 63-yard scoring pass to tie the game 7-7 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, East scored on a 9-yard run to go up 14-7 lead, but it would be the Titans' final lead of the night.
Ross Dubose, who had 10 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, hauled in a 20-yard scoring pass from Dooms and Sutton added the kick to make it 14-14 at the half.
The Wildcats began the second half with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Dubose to Colton Harrison. Sutton added the point after to hand G-P the 21-14 lead.
The Titans followed the G-P score with a 13-yard scoring toss that knotted the game at 21-21.
The Wildcats then took control, scoring the next three touchdowns.
Dubose caught a 16-yard touchdown from Dooms to make it 28-21 after Sutton added the point after. Hartley then hauled in his second score of the night, this time on a 31-yard strike from Dooms to make it 35-21.
Dubose followed with his third touchdown of the night, catching a 16-yard pass from Dooms to extend the Wildcats' margin to 42-21.
The Titans followed with a 76-yard touchdown run to cut the G-P lead to 42-28.
The Wildcats closed the scoring on the night when Austin Moreno scored on a 5-yard run, the lone rushing touchdown on the night for G-P.
Dalvin Batts had 140 yards rushing for the Wildcats on 36 carries.