G-P soccer sweeps non-district games

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland soccer teams picked up a pair of non-district wins Friday at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
The Ladycats began the evening with a 3-1 win over Wimberly. Jenna Burkham and Laura Jasso helped the Ladycats take a 2-1 lead before Karlee Friebele sealed the win with a 60-yard goal. Osiris Duarte and Burkham each turned in an assist for G-P.
The Wildcats closed the day with a 2-0 win over visiting London. Gunner Spears and Christian Calas-Lopez each had one unassisted goal for the Wildcats.
Tuesday night the Wildcats defeated visiting Ingleside 5-0. Gustavo Tovar-Vasquez scored 10 minutes in after an assist from Calas-Lopez to make it 1-0. Spears later scored, getting an assist from Dominick Landin to give G-P a 2-0 halftime lead. Jordan Garza scored after an assist from Kavender Ralls to make it 3-0 in the second half. Terry Mettlach and Collin Beyer each added a goal to finish off the game with Tovar-Vasquez picking up both assists.