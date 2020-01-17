G-P soccer turns in solid effort at tournaments

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Gregory-Portland soccer teams traveled to tournaments over the weekend and returned with favorable success.
The Wildcats played at the CCISD Miraís Tournament over the weekend. The Wildcats opened play Thursday with a 1-1 tie against Miller. Ben Fitzgerald had the lone G-P goal and Broc Mumme had the assist. On Friday the Wildcats suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Ray.
G-P returned to action Saturday and picked up a 4-2 win over Giddings. Gustavo Tovar scored with 9:10 left in the first half to make it 1-0, but Giddings tied the game with a goal just before the half. Broc Mumme, Gunner Spears and Terry Mettlach each had second half goals while Dominick Landin and Christian Calas each had an assist.
On Monday night to Wildcats defeated London 5-0 at Pirate Stadium. Colin Beyer, Ben Fitzgerald, Broc Mumme, Kyle Coe and Ian Gerick each scored. Picking up assists were Gustavo Tovar, Coyt Winckler, Broc Mumme and Jayden Nunez.
The Ladycats traveled to the Dripping Springs Tournament over the weekend. G-P dropped their first match, falling to Friendswood 1-0 on Thursday. On Friday the Ladycats tied Schertz Clemens 1-1, but took the match after a 5-3 advantage in penalty kicks during their shootout. Osiris Duarte had the goal and Rayven Folse, who was named to the all-tournament team, turned in the assist during regulation play.
On Saturday G-P fell to Boerne Champion 2-1 with Duarte scoring the lone goal after an assist from Bethany Kocik.
Tuesday night the Ladycats picked up a 5-1 non-district win over Pleasanton at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium. Picking up goals for the Ladycats were Makayla Tyler with two goals while Ethany Castillo, Bethany Kocik and Duarte each scored one. Assists went to Jenna Burkham, Castillo and Duarte.