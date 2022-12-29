Gregory-Portland player Josh Villela and manager Makayla Rodriguez were chosen to the Texas High School Coaches Association's football academic all-state second team released recently.
G-P's McKenzie Saathoff, Katrina Horst, Kailey Linman and Alexa Vest were selected to the volleyball academic all-state second team.
G-P student-athletes earning honorable mention on the football academic all-state team were players Khalid Alabi, Nicholas Molina, Gavin Nunez, Tommy Velasquez and Dallas White; manager Alanna Moreno; and trainer Livia Smith.
The Lady Cats' Kiera Vest earned honorable mention on the volleyball academic all-state team.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete's head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.