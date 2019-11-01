G-P suffers 2nd straight district loss

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland and Calallen met for the 69th time Friday night at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium with each team winning 32 times with three ties entering the game. Friday’s game between the two turned out to be a defensive battle before Calallen used a pair of fourth quarter scores to pull away and defeat G-P 20-3.
On the games first series Calallen marched to the G-P 25 but had to settle for a field goal attempt that missed leaving the game scoreless.
The Wildcats then got their first opportunity on offense and made the best of it. Two plays in Brian Harris hauled in a Jeremy Barker pass and after a Calallen penalty on the play G-P found themselves at the 47. Barker hit Marcus Arroyo for 10 yards and another first down. Later G-P reached the 20 after a Calallen penalty before the drive stalled. G-P settled for a 40-yard field goal by Nathan Bowden to take a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcat defense forced a Calallen punt, but two plays in G-P fumbled the ball away and Calallen recovered. Eleven plays later Calallen scored on a one-yard run to take a 7-3 lead.
After G-P punted the ball on their next possession the Wildcat defense got a third down sack from Mason Bridgeman. Hunter Harrison then blocked the punt and the Wildcats had the ball at the Calallen 17. Kaleem Gholsby picked up seven yards on first down but after a G-P penalty the Wildcats stalled. The G-P 34-yard field goal attempt missed sending the game into the half with G-P down 7-3.
G-P punted on their initial series of the third quarter and Calallen responded by driving to the Wildcat eight before a fourth down tackle by Hunter Floerke stopped the drive.
Calallen again moved into G-P territory before a sack by Floerke left Calallen with a fourth and long, but they converted the play with a 26-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, extending their lead over G-P to 13-3.
G-P got a 42-yard run by Dustin Madsen to the Calallen 40 and after a penalty on the play G-P had the ball at the Calallen 25. G-P settled for a 35-yard field goal attempt, but it missed leaving the score 13-3.
Calallen then marched 83 yards before scoring on a one-yard run to make the final score 20-3.
Madsen finished with 53 yards rushing and Barker completed four passes for 40 yards, two catches by Arroyo for 23 yards. On defense Floerke had 18 tackles and one sack, Bridgeman added 16 with a sack, Daniel Gonzales had 12 tackles while Kingsley Havens and Cole Esslinger each had 10 tackles.