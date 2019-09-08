G-P tennis starts season with wins

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland tennis team has jumped out of the blocks with a nice start to the season.
On Saturday G-P (5-1) upended Laredo United South 10-9 during the Wildcats’ inaugural match at the new Wildcat Tennis Courts. Sydney Thedin sealed the win by winning the 10th match of the game.
Earlier on the season G-P won the Consolation Championship of the Little State Tournament in Corpus Christi.
G-P lost to Veterans Memorial (10-3) but rallied for wins over Wharton (15-4), Laredo Nixon (10-0) and Victoria West 17-1. The Wildcats also own a 20-2 win over West Oso.