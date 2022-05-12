The Gregory-Portland area track and field qualifiers had a great showing at the area track meet in Rio Grande City on Wednesday, April 20, with the girls team placing third and the boys team leaving as the area runners-up, despite only competing with seven athletes.
G-P track head coach Richard Davis said, “Scoring so well as a team, with only seven kids is a testament to the quality of athletes we have. Every athlete contributed whether it was an individual event or a relay.”
All seven of those athletes also advanced to the regional meet by placing in the top four of their respective events. The girls advanced 11 young ladies.
“We fully expect our kids to set the bar higher and higher,” Davis continued. “We’ve had personal records at each meet, improving from the previous week. It’s been a lot of fun coaching these student athletes.”
The excitement started off in field events with senior Jacob Thomas (an ACU signee) and sophomore Colton Harrison going 1-2 in pole vault, both jumping and clearing one opening bar due to conditions and flipping for final placing. Sophomores Madison Snody and Caroline Waldrop also advanced in pole vault with a winning jump of 11 feet for Snody. Waldrop finished fourth with a jump of 9-0.
In girls high jump, both sophomore Mallory Hendrix and freshman Kacy O’Neal gave strong efforts, but fell short of advancing.
Senior Madelyn Kocik put on a show in the horizontal jumps, becoming area champion in both the triple jump and long jump. The Houston Baptist signee set a personal record in the triple with a 36-10 jump.
“It was honestly a shock winning both the long and triple jump,” Kocik said. “I went into the meet with the intention of just placing top four to make it to regionals.
“It is definitely the best feeling in the world to win. Track and field brings me so much joy”.
In boys throws, Harrison placed second in discus after literally running to the event after the pole vault.
For the girls, senior Marley Samone-Espinosa placed fourth in the shot put and will be moving on, while junior Kiera Vest (sixth shot put, fifth discus) also contributed team points.
G-P was well represented in sprints and hurdles with sophomore Frank Miguel Gonzales and junior Alexa Vest both running the 100-meter dash and finishing fifth and seventh, respectively.
Sophomore Madison Kilgore flew over the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and qualified for regionals in both. She also qualified in the 4x400 relay, joining Harrison, Kocik and Caleb Murillo as a three event qualifier.
Senior David Karl placed second in the 110 hurdles and will go on to the regionals, while Harrison struggled in his lane and came in fifth.
In the distance events, sophomore Samantha Gregory (eighth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 3,200) and freshman Zoey Flores (seventh in the 1,600) battled strong winds for a great showing. Freshman Kylee Gossett also placed seventh in the 800.
The boys mid-distance saw success with Murillo placing fourth in the 800 and third in the 400.
Coach Davis noted that Murillo was one of the highlights of the meet and said, “Our boys split the pole vault championship, Caleb qualified in all three of his events, and our mile relay dominated with a multi second PR.”
It was that mile relay composed of Murillo and sophomores Davian Guevara, Vince Esqueda and Harrison that ended the meet with a team personal record and as the 4x400 area champions. G-P also advanced the girls 4x100 relay team of Kensley Shirley, Kocik, A. Vest and Dixa Bhakta, the girls 4x200 relay team of Sofia Elizondo, Sakara Wade, Dixa Bhakta and Disna Bhakta, the girls 4x400 relay team of Elizondo, Wade, Kilgore and Disna Bhakta, and the boys 4x200 relay team of Karl, Guevara, Gonzales and Thomas.
Girls head coach Damaris King said, “For the most part, we have a pretty young team. Competing at regionals is a big experience.
“We’re proud of all the hard work all our kids have put in and are really excited that so many of them were able to advance to the next level of competition.”
Coach Davis added, “We’re going to place heavy focus on getting our boys to the meet well rested with all of the tools they need to compete.
“At this point in the year, the big work has been done. It’s all about tuning up the finer details that make the difference.”