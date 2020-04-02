G-P Wildcats second at Gobbler Relays

CUERO – The Gregory-Portland Wildcat track picked up 154 points to earn a second-place finish at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays in Cuero Saturday, March 14.
The Wildcats picked up three gold medals on the day, Cody Fountain won the 800M Dash with a time of 2 minutes, 00.7 seconds; Hunter Harrison took the Discus with a toss of 174 feet 10 inches, and Jacob Thomas won the pole vault with a leap of 13 feet, six inches.
Picking second place finishes were Juston Sanchez in the 200M Dash (23.92), Dominick Landin in the 1600M Run (4:49), Hunter Floerke in the pole vault (13-5), Blake Giannamore in the 800M (2:07.95), Hunter Harrison in the shot put (43-1) and the 4x400M relay team of Zac Diaz, Dawson Dean, Blake Giannamore and Cody Fountain (3:39.25). Third place finishes went to Caleb Murillo in the 800M (2:09.15); James Durham in the 300 hurdles (43.8); the 4x100 relay team of Jacob Thomas, Juston Sanchez, Joe Sauceda and Christian St. Romain (44.68); and the same quartet was third in the 4x200M relay (1:37.3). Forth place honors went to Zac Diaz in the 400M Dash (53.96), Dominick Landin in the 3200M run (10:49), Eric Alaniz in the long jump (20-5.25), Jacob Thomas in the triple jump (40-7.5) and Oscar Bennett in the high jump (5-6). In the 110 hurdles Dawson Dean was fifth (19.10), and James Durham was sixth (20.02); Christian Espinoza was sixth in both the 1600M (5:02) and 3200M (11:01); Dawson Dean finished fifth in both the 300 hurdles (45.24) and high jump (5-6); Josh Villela was fifth in the shot put (39-8), and Eric Alaniz was fifth in the triple jump (38-8).
The G-P JV boys also finished second with 153 points. Earning gold medals were James Cahill in the 800M (2:21) and Jeremy Gutierrez in both the 300H (47.31) and pole vault (11-0).