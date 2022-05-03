The G-P Ladycats took first in district. Pictured are, front row from left, Syndi Vo, Disna Bhakti, Dixa Bhakti, Zoey Flores, Megan Griffith, Sakara Wade, Alexa Vest; middle row, Kensley Shirley, Tayeden Leith, Samantha Gregory, Caroline Waldron, Madison Snody, Anika Cliff, coach Alyssa Ahlers; back row, coach Damaris King, coach Andy Smith, Sofia Elizondo, Rebecca Tietze, Madison Kilgore, Marley Simone- Espinosa, Kiera Vest and Abigail Schaberg. Not pictured are Madelyn Kocik, Bethany Kocik, Mallory Hendrix, Kacy O’Neal, Morgan Suggs, Kylee Gossett, Rachelle Powell, Shifa Ali, and coaches Ruben Lopez, Sean Sullivan and Richard Davis.