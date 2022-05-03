It was definitely track meet weather when the Wildcats stepped on the field early in the morning on April 13 for the District 29-5A Track and Field Championship field event finals.
The field events and the 3,200-meter run kicked off at 9:30 am with Samantha Gregory taking second place and Anika Cluff taking fifth, earning them medals on the podium.
The field events had several Wildcats place in the top four spots qualifying them to the area meet. High jumpers Kacy O’Neal and Mallory Hendrix, both jumped 4 feet, 10 inches, taking third and fourth place, respectively. Madelyn Kocik took first in the triple jump with a jump of 36-4 and third in the long jump jumping 16-9.
Rachelle Powell took second place in the triple jump moving her up to area as well. Kiera Vest also qualified for area placing second in the discus throw and fourth in the shot put. Marely Samone-Espinosa placed second in shot put, throwing 39-3. Colton Harrison posted a personal record and a second-place finish in the discus throw with a throw of 159-0.
Pole vault took on another level of excitement as there were lots of personal records broken along with a 37-year-old school record. Madison Snody finished in first place with a personal record of 12-0. Teammate Caroline Waldrop matched her personal record of 10-0, placing fourth place, which will see her head to area. Colton Harrison also got a new personal record of 15-0, finishing in second place.
The G-P school record for pole vault was 16-5 1/2, which was set in 1985 by Greg West, who is now the pole vault coach for West Athletics. His student Jacob Thomas’ goal since the seventh grade was to match or beat that record.
After Thomas cleared 16-0 on the first try, it was determined that the standards on the pit would not go any higher. West brought out extensions and attached them to the standards. After two failed attempts at 16-6, Thomas brought in a whole new level of determination and cleared the bar with a couple of inches to spare. The 37-year-old record was broken by the student of the master.
The running preliminaries began with the top eight finishers from each race qualifying them for the finals which would run the following day on April 14. Many Wildcats took top eight spots and would return the next day to compete in the finals to determine the top four from each race to go on to area.
A cold front blew in with the racers the following day as the running event finals kicked off at 2 p.m. The day began with the 4x100-meter relay. The G-P girls took second place running 51.0 seconds.
By the end of the meet, the Gregory-Portland Ladycats took first place, beating Flour Bluff with 178 points. The Wildcats finished in third place with 88 points.