G-P Wildcats 8th grade football wins at opener against T-M

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland 8th-grade A team opened the season with a 14-6 win over Tuloso-Midway Tuesday at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
On offense both Alex Oseguera and Gabriel Juarez ran the ball well all evening for G-P behind solid blocking from Jaden Dement. Quarterback Colton Harrison threw a pair of touchdown passes, both 10-yard passes to Ethan Guzman and Tasi Quinata while Jacob Arroyo had 80 yards receiving. Jackson Sutton was 2 for 2 on extra points for the Wildcats.
Defensively, leading the way were Colton Harrison, Brodie Mitchell, Ranger Weatherford, Alex Oseguera and Frank Gonzales while Carmello Catalano had a fumble recovery.