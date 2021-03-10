Lewisville ISD Coach Greg Winder named Offensive Coordinator for G-P Football Program Gregory-Portland ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brent Davis is actively planning for big changes in the district’s football program, and has officially hired Coach Greg Winder as Offensive Coordinator for the G-P Wildcats.
Winder is the current Offensive Coordinator at Lewisville High School, and has steadily built the program to be named “one of the top three offenses in the DFW area” by the Dallas Morning News. In 2019, Winder saw the Lewisville Farmers to the Bi-District Playoffs, and then to Area competition in 2020.
Prior to his time in Lewisville, Winder spent eight years as Offensive Coordinator for the Stephenville High School Yellowjackets. They won the State Championship in 2012, were State Semi-Finalists in 2013, and were State Quarter-Finalists four times as well as Regional Finalists in 2009. As Head Coach for the Yellowjackets, Winder led them to two Bi-District Championships in 2015 and 2016, as well as to the State Semi-Finals in 2017, and Area Finals in 2018.
“This is a chance I just couldn’t pass up, to work with Coach Davis in Gregory-Portland,” said Winder. “I know the team is destined for greatness with all the district support, coaching, athletic talent, and community support I’ve heard is solid in G-P, and I am confident we will experience success under the leadership of Coach Davis. My wife and I couldn’t be more excited to join this team!”
Winder will begin work with G-PISD on Feb. 22. The Board of Trustees will vote to ratify this hire on Monday, Feb. 22, at their regular board meeting. Winder’s wife, Debby Winder, will follow him to G-P and serve as an Athletic Trainer for G-P Middle School in the 2021-22 school year.
For more information, contact Coach Brent Davis at 361-777-4251, ext. 6000.