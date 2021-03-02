New Gregory-Portland ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brent Davis is gearing up for a big football season next year.
Taking his new post as athletic director just a few weeks ago, he’s now hired Mark Chester as assistant athletic director and defensive coordinator for the G-P football team.
“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to return to G-P,” Chester said. “I am truly blessed, honored, and excited to bring my family home and help build upon the legacy and tradition of excellence for the Gregory-Portland Fighting Wildcats.”
Chester is the current athletic director and head football coach at Blue Ridge ISD, and has served in that position for the past two years. He was also defensive coordinator at San Angelo Central ISD for eight years where he worked directly with Coach Davis. He was also a defensive coordinator at Hondo ISD for two years, an assistant coach at Flour Bluff ISD for four years and was even an assistant coach for G-PISD for a year early in his career.
Chester is a former G-P Wildcat, having graduated from G-P High School in 1999.
Chester begins work with G-PISD on February 16 with the board of trustees voting to ratify this hire on Monday, Feb. 22, at their regular board meeting.
