The Sinton Pirate offense was firing on all cylinders in its 4A Division II playoff opener last week.
Senior running back Rylan Galvan provided much of the firepower, leading the Pirates to a 68-14 win over Bandera.
The Pirates improved to 10-1 on the season and claimed their third straight bi-district crown under coach Michael Troutman.
It was the team’s eighth straight win this year.
Sinton will meet La Grange in an area showdown Friday night (Nov. 19) at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
La Grange is 7-4 on the year and coming off a 54-20 rout of Manor New Tech in the bi-district round.
Kickoff for the contest is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Sinton’s ground game was the main factor in its win over Bandera with the Pirates racking up 594 rushing yards on 47 attempts, a per-carry average of 12.6 yards.
Galvan got the lion’s share of the work before sitting out the second half in the rout.
The senior scored six rushing touchdowns in the first half, slicing through the Bulldog defense for 284 yards on 19 carries.
He opened the scoring with a 10-yard run, then added a 68-yard scoring jaunt later in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, he rushed for touchdowns of 18, 50, 10 and 32 yards as Sinton cruised to a 41-0 halftime lead.
Jerek Sanchez took over in the second half, scoring on a pair of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter on his way to 139 yards on 13 carries.
His 12- and 24-yard touchdown runs were sandwiched between a 27-yard TD run by Braeden Brown and a 4-yard TD run by Nick Sanchez.
N. Sanchez finished the game with 68 yards on six carries.
Sinton finished the night with 664 yards of total offense.
The Pirate defense was led by the quintet of Jonathon Morin, Jordan Veliz, Kristian Moreno, Jon Olbera and Logan DeWald, who all had five tackles on the night.
Jeremiah Molina had three tackles for loss, including a sack for the Pirates. Morin also had a sack.