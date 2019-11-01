Galvan, Pirates steamroll West Oso

SINTON – The Sinton Pirates used a tenacious ground attack to defeat West Oso 37-13 at Pirate Stadium Friday night. Sinton finished the night with a season best 438 yards of offense, led by Rylan Galvan who finished with 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Rene Galvan added 63 yards on the ground and 58 yards through the air as the duo combined for 336 of the Pirates total offense output on the night.
The Pirates opened the game with a 10-play, 59-yard drive. Four straight carries by Rylan Galvan gave Sinton a first down at the Bear 35 and he later capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run. Trey Rittiman made it 7-0 with his point after.
In the second quarter the Bears moved to the Pirate 46 before the defense stopped them on downs. On the first play Rylan Galvan broke several tackles and dashed 54 yards for the touchdown. The point after missed but the Pirates were up 13-0 with 1:45 left in the half. Two plays later the Pirate defense got the ball back when Rogelio Rivas intercepted a pass and returned it 24 yards to the Bear 29. Rene Galvan hit Jackson Allen for 14 yards and three plays later the duo connected again, this time for five yards and the touchdown. Galvan hit Daelyn Davis for the two-point conversion to make it 21-0 as the half came to an end.
West Oso began the third quarter with a score, after a drive that took over half the quarter to get within 21-6 with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter.
The Pirates responded, marching 73 yards in eight plays before Rene Galvan scored from 25 yards out to make it 27-6. The Bears answered scoring on a one-yard run with 1:55 left to make the score 27-13.
Sinton was not to be outdone; Rene Galvan uses a pair of runs to give the Pirates a first down at the Bears 47 and two plays later on the first play of the fourth quarter Rylan Galvan raced 41 yards for the touchdown. Rittiman added the kick to make it 34-13 with 11:52 left in the game.
Rittiman added a 29-yard field goal with 2:12 left in the game to make the final score 37-13 Pirates.
“Boys played hard Friday night. Our focus was do your job and execute each play offensively, defensively and on special teams. Focus on the process and not the result. We will continue improving on the little things and eliminate mental errors. Overall, these boys have come a long way from where they started and are headed in the right direction,” Head Coach Michael Troutman said.
Chris Burk added 97 yards rushing and Jackson Allen had three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown as he Pirates averaged 9.1 yards per offensive play. Allen also finished the night with 11 tackles as did Exander Gamez. Tyler Ramirez paced the defense with 12 tackles followed by Robert Hughes and Jacoby Lewis, both with eight tackles and a sack.