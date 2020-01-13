ODEM – The Odem Owl football team landed a multitude of players on the recently announced District 16-3A DII All-District team.
Senior Orlando Gonzalez was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the first team at running back. Gonzalez finished with 112 tackles, seven for losses, added four sacks and an interception and finished with 303 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.
Sophomore Marcus Martinez was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year. Martinez rushed for 535 yards and two scores and picked up 75 tackles with a pair of interceptions to easily win the honor.
Named to the first team for the Owls were seniors Josh Rodriguez (tight end), Dylan Andrade (wide receiver/cornerback) who had seven receiving touchdowns and four interceptions, Bailey Hernandez (defensive end) with 73 tackles, James Romero (defensive tackle) who had 48 tackles and six sacks, Mathew Hernandez (offensive line) who had 45 pancake blocks and Phillip Dominguez (safety). Juniors earning first team slots was Jonathan Emerson (offensive line) along with sophomores Dylan Tijerina (fullback), Noah Ramirez (offensive line) and freshman Hunter Dawson (specialist).
Earning spots on the second team were Lucas Lopez (RB), Phillip Dominguez (TE), Kyle Castaneda (WR), Julian Gomez (OL), Eli Pizana (DE), Dylan Tijerina (ILB), Nate Rodriguez (CB) and Diego Rodriguez (punter and kicker).
Honorable mention went to Kyle Castaneda, Diego Rodriguez, AJ Martinez, Nicholas Chavira and Nick Garcia.