Gonzalez 31-4A cross country district champ

INGLESIDE – Sinton’s Josh Gonzalez made things look easy last Thursday morning as he breezed to the Boys District 31-4A individual championship in Ingleside. Gonzalez finished the meet with a time of 16:49 during the five-mile course to advance to the Class 4A region meet.
“Winning district was something I really wanted to do. All my hard work paid off and I never could have accomplished this goal without my coaches. Heading into a new coaching staff was scary in the beginning but now I am grateful for them to be part of my life, I wanted my senior year to be a bang, and they helped me accomplish that,” Gonzalez said.
He will be joined by Justin Ramirez who finished 10th with a time of 17:45.
The Lady Pirates will advance to the region meet as a team after finishing third overall. Zerah Martinez led Sinton with a 3rd place finish with a time of 12:59 followed by Annie Kay who finished 5th in a time of 13:42. Emily Revilla was 15th (13:42), and the trio will be joined by Serina Acosta (14:45) and Brianna Aguirre (14:51).